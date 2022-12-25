A man was shot dead in a Center City hotel and another man died in a triple shooting at a Hunting Park intersection during Christmas gun violence in Philadelphia.

The first shooting took place just after 6 a.m. Sunday at North Franklin and West Cayuga streets in Hunting Park, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers arrived to find man in his 30s who was shot at least twice in his back, police said. He would die a short time later at the hospital.

A man in his 40s who was shot twice in the chest was rushed to the hospital by a private car and listed in stable condition, police said. A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in his back and legs and rushed by officers to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police didn't reveal a motive for the shooting and no arrest was immediately made. Investigators found a gun on one of the shooting victims, police said.

Then just before 3 p.m., police responded to the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street near Race Street in Center City, investigators said. Officers found a man shot in the forehead and medics pronounced him dead a short time later.

Police said they found no gun at the scene and no arrests have been made.

These shootings will add to Philadelphia's homicide count which has surpassed 500 for a second-consecutive year.

Entering Sunday, at least 503 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia this year, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 8% from this same time last year, which wound up the deadliest on record in the city.