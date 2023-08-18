Carjackers pull man from SUV, leave him for dead in Northern Liberties, police say

A pair of carjackers hopped off what appeared to be an illegal dirt bike to assault a man during a carjacking in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood before leaving him for dead as they made their escape into New Jersey, police said.

Philadelphia police officers and fire department medics were called to 3rd and Cambridge streets in the Northern Liberties neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday to find a 60-year-old man bleeding from his head in a semi-conscious state, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital where he died about 40 minutes later, Small said.

"Right now it appears to be a robbery, carjacking, homicide," Small said.

Here is what police said a witness told them.

"The 60-year-old male was sitting in a parked, black Toyota Highlander -- we know it's a 2023," Small said. "... two males come up on a motorcycle, possibly a dirt bike -- they were wearing masks on their faces -- one of them pulled the 60-year-old driver from the driver's seat and there was some sort of struggle and altercation."

During that struggle, the man pulled from the SUV wound up bloodied on the highway, Small said.

"We don't believe this victim was shot," Small said.

One of the robbers got back on the dirt bike and the other drove off in the Highlander, Small said.

Police tracked the Highlander and found it ditched in Camden, New Jersey, Philadelphia police said.

A family member of the beaten man said that the 60-year-old -- who lives in Center City -- was waiting for that family member at the time of the attack.

Surveillance cameras also captured parts of the incident. Small said police hope that assists them in tracking down the robbers.

Philadelphia continues to struggle with homicides. Entering Friday, at least 268 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia, according to police data. That's down 23% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the bloodiest years in recent history.