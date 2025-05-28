A student from Lenape High School is dead and two other students were hurt after the car they were riding in crashed head-on with a tractor trailer in New Jersey, according to officials.

The crash happened on Route 21 between Titus Mill and Hopewell Pennington roads just after noon on Tuesday, May 27 in Mercer County, officials said.

A Honda Civic was driving southbound on Route 31 when it left the lane it was in and crashed head-on into a tractor trailer that was going northbound, according to investigators.

The three students who were in the Civic were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries by medics, officials said. One of the students died from their injuries.

"Our Lenape Family suffered a tragic loss today when one of our seniors was killed in an automobile accident," Lenape High School principal Tony Cattani said. "Two of the student's friends, also members of the Class of 2025, were injured.

Lenape High School and Lenape Regional High School District personnel are working closely with the Burlington County Crisis Response Team to provide our students, families, staff, and community with counseling support to assist with the grieving process. The Burlington County Crisis Response Team will be available to students and staff first thing in the morning and throughout the day on May 28 to assist those in need of emotional support."

The Hopewell Township Police Department is investigating this crash with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Steve Ciosek of Hopewell Township police.