Driver killed after car crashes into North Philly home, 2 passengers injured

A driver is dead, and two passengers were injured after a car crashed into a North Philadelphia home Friday evening, officials said.

Officials said the incident happened just before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 29, near Medary Ave. and Broad St.

NBC10 crews went to the scene where the vehicle had crashed into the porch of a home.

NBC10

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10

Police said the driver, a woman, was killed, and two passengers were hurt.