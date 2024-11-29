Philadelphia

Driver killed after car crashes into North Philly home, 2 passengers injured

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is dead, and two passengers were injured after a car crashed into a North Philadelphia home Friday evening, officials said.

Officials said the incident happened just before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 29, near Medary Ave. and Broad St.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

NBC10 crews went to the scene where the vehicle had crashed into the porch of a home.

NBC10
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
NBC10

Police said the driver, a woman, was killed, and two passengers were hurt.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us