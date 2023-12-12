Woman dies in Philly high-rise blaze, fire company reinstated just hours earlier 1st to respond

A woman died as flames tore through a high-rise in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood overnight.

Ladder 1 -- reinstated just hours earlier when President Joe Biden visited Monday to announce that federal money would help reopen it -- was among the first to respond to the fire at The Philadelphian along Pennsylvania Avenue just after 11 p.m., firefighters said.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a 14th floor unit, Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said. Firefighters rushed into the burning condo to extinguish the flames and pull a middle-aged woman from inside.

The woman later died at the hospital, Walker said.

The Philadelphian -- with more than 750 units -- is one of the largest residential buildings in the city, Walker said. Walker said that responding firefighters ran into issues with the elevators, but were still able to "make an aggressive attack."

"They told us smoke was coming down and it was very heavy smoke and that they were still fighting it," HughE Dillon, who is the president on The Philadelphian, said. "So then I helped my neighbors get down the stairs."

Dillon -- a well known photographer in the Philadelphia social scene -- shared details about the impact of the fire, which he claimed was contained to B wing of the three-winged building.

current situation . We have 776 condos in 3 sections. A, B & C wings. Fire was in my wing, B. other wings didn’t evacuate because of double fire wall. Just waiting for Ok, except for apts w/ water smoke , damage. Fire was contained to 1 apt Thanks ⁦⁦@PhillyFireDept⁩ pic.twitter.com/HurdDcVKfU — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) December 12, 2023

He showed video of water coming down in the stairwell as firefighters walked up toward the 14th floor.

The Philadelphian is on fire pic.twitter.com/NYGALTqT2z — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) December 12, 2023

Residents in seven units wouldn't be able to immediately re-enter their apartments due to damage, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.