Time is running out for residents, businesses looking for help after Northeast Philly plane crash

Important deadlines are looming for residents and business owners in Northeast Philadelphia impacted by the medical jet that crashed on Jan. 31.

People who live and work in the area said they are traumatized by what they saw three weeks ago when a plane carrying six people crashed and killed everyone on board as well as a person on the ground. Many more people who were nearby when the crash happened were hurt.

The city of Philadelphia has resources available to those impacted including grant support for small businesses and assistance from the Red Cross for neighbors. The deadlines to apply to these services are next week.

For more on resources that are available and the looming deadlines, read on:

Mobile unit moves

An emergency services mobile center that was located at 2301 Cottman Avenue for the last few weeks has moved.

The services of the mobile unit are now available at the City's Neighborhood and Community Action Center that is located at 7374 Edmund Street.

The center will be open Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

American Red Cross deadline for residents

Residents who live near where the jet crashed in Northeast Philly have until Wednesday, Feb. 26 to open a case with the American Red Cross for financial and other services.

You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to open a case.

Grants available for small business owners

Small business owners near the plane crash site have until Friday, Feb. 28 to apply for a grant of up to $20,000.

These grants are through the city of Philadelphia and the Department of Commerce.

To learn more and apply, click here.

Staff with the Mayor's Business Action Team are still holding in-person office hours next week for any owners with questions about financial support program applications, resources or operational challenges they are facing.

You can go to the Northeast Regional Library located at 2228 Cottman Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 25 or Friday, Feb. 28 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for this in-person help.

Mental health support available

For anyone still struggling with the trauma and other mental health issues because of the plane crash, the City's Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services is available.

These services are available 24/7.

For anyone in crisis, please call or text 9-8-8 right away.

For more information on the resources available, click here.

Report structural damage concerns

Any residents who are worried about structural damages to their homes because of the crash should call 3-1-1 right away.

If you would like to contact the Office of Licenses and Inspections' Contractual Service Unit, you can call 215-686-2480 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Looking to donate?

If you would like to donate to help the survivors of the plane crash, you can make monetary donations to the One Philly Fund that was set up by Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Any donations collected will go directly to the people and businesses impacted by the plane crash.

For more information, click here.

Ongoing cases management help

There is a hotline available for ongoing case management and support. You can call 21-586-3400.

For the very latest updates from the city on the medical jet crash, click here.