Dead Whale Comes to Rest Against Dredging Equipment at Jersey Shore

A dead humpback whale has come to rest against some dredging equipment in the water off the Jersey Shore.

Robert Schoelkopf, the founder and director of Brigantine’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center, said the 30-foot long dead whale was first spotted Wednesday afternoon about 4 miles off the Atlantic City coast.

It appeared that the whale had become entangled in something at some point, Schoelkopf said.

The MMSC tracked the whale to the coastline where it went under the Brigantine Bridge, Schoelkopf said.

The whale’s body was up against nearby dredging equipment in the inlet as SkyForce10 hovered overhead Thursday morning.

Schoelkopf said the MMSC was working to assemble a crew on Thursday that could recover the body.

Traffic on the bridge was moving normally Thursday morning.