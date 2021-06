At least one person died when two cars collided on the Roosevelt Expressway in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes near the Wissahickon Avenue exit in Nicetown, Philadelphia police said. The collision left one car on its roof and the other with major front-end damage.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.