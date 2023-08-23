DE trooper suspended after allegations they assaulted a teen who ding-dong-ditched their home

A state trooper in Delaware has been suspended after reports that they allegedly assaulted and injured a teenager who was being detained.

The Delaware State Police said they became aware of the incident through an internal body-worn camera review that they did on Tuesday, August 22 and immediately launched an investigation.

They did not specify what the body-worn camera showed that resulted in the suspension of the trooper.

They are also investigating whether there was any failure to intervene by other DSP personnel who were present at the time of the alleged assault.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Delaware State Police posted on Facebook that they were aware of a social media post that was accusing the trooper of assaulting a teenager.

The social media post in question was from a woman who posted on Facebook alleging that her nephew was the teenager that the state trooper assaulted.

In her post, Tara Murphy, states that her 15-year-old nephew and his friends were playing ding-dong-ditch and one of the homes belonged to a Delaware State Trooper.

In her account of the incident, the trooper wasn’t home at the time but from a Ring doorbell camera on the home troopers were later able to spot the boys and pull them over. The woman claims during the arrest is when her nephew, who she includes pictures of, was assaulted.

The DSP has not revealed the identity of the person who was suspended but the woman who posted the accusations referred to the trooper as a man.

At this time there is no further information from the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.