DC Police Expand Perimeter Around Lafayette Square

Washington, D.C. law enforcement agencies have increased the police presence and expanded the perimeter around Lafayette Square, as protests related to the police killing of George Floyd continue.
The move comes a day after protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police.
Several dozen police officers formed a line at across 16th Street near the intersection of I Street on Tuesday June 23, in the heart of what has been renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza" by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The smaller crowd of protesters took pictures and talked to the police officers.
