A Delaware day care was shut down and an employee was arrested after a toddler nearly drowned in a pool, investigators said.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 18, at Gordy’s Little Angels Day Care on the 300 block of Hackberry Drive in New Castle, Delaware, according to investigators.

Officials said the owner of the day care went to a store and left her employee, 21-year-old Natalia Harding of Bear, Delaware, in charge. Investigators determined Harding was inside the day care preparing lunch as a group of unsupervised children were playing outside. Harding then noticed a 3-year-old boy in the water on top of the cover on the above-ground pool, investigators said.

Harding took the boy from the water and called 911, according to officials. The child was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia and other injuries before being released.

On April 19, the Delaware Office of Child Care Licensing temporarily shut down the day care. On April 22, officials obtained an arrest warrant for Harding who turned herself in on April 23.

She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child under 18 that caused injury.

Harding was arraigned and released on $2,000 unsecured bond.