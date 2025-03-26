Montgomery County man accused of hiding cameras inside homes to spy on women

A man from Montgomery County has been arrested after police said he placed hidden cameras inside several homes to watch women and young girls undress.

David Lyons turned himself in to police in Abington Township after being accused of putting hidden cameras in his home in Glenside and a vacation home at the Jersey Shore.

Police said the case began in Beach Haven last summer after a victim witnessed a camera being placed in an outdoor shower.

The device was searched, leading to police searching Lyons' home in Glenside. Investigators pulled more than half a dozen devices from the house, some of which had images and downloads dating back to 2020.

Investigators shared that Lyons' search history even showed that he was searching for smoke detector cameras.

"It certainly indicates that he had a devious mind," said Det. Sgt. Troy Hummel of the Abington Police Department.

Officials said Lysons has been charged in New Jersey with invasion of privacy and tampering with evidence, and in Montgomery County, he has been charged with a number of crimes, including abuse of a child and invasion of privacy.

Lyons was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000. He has since paid the bail and was released.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Cindy Pettinato, of the Abington Police Special Victim’s Unit, at 267-536-1198 or by email at cpettinato@abingtonpa.gov.