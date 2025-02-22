Delaware

Delaware middle school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with his student

By Emily Rose Grassi

Delaware State Police // NBC10

A middle school teacher in Delaware is facing charges including sexual conduct and solicitation of a child.

Investigators in New Castle County said that 45-year-old David DiFilippo, of Newark, engaged in sexual behavior with one of his students at George V. Kirk Middle School.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

DiFilippo is accused of talking to the victim on social media in a sexually explicit manner between Sept. 2023 and Feb. 2024. He allegedly made inappropriate contact with the victim during school hours.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

After a months-long investigation, DiFlippo turned himself into Delaware State Police on Thursday, Feb. 21 and was charged with six felony offenses.

DiFilippo is out of jail on bond.

Authorities are also asking anyone who may have been a victim of his, or has any information, to call Detective M. Conway at 302-365-8411.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jet crash in Philly 6 hours ago

Time is running out for residents, businesses looking for help after Northeast Philly plane crash

New Jersey 5 hours ago

‘Nerve wracking': Large junkyard fire in Camden sends black smoke into the air

You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

NBC10 has reached out to the Christina School District for comment and has not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us