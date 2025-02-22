Delaware middle school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with his student

A middle school teacher in Delaware is facing charges including sexual conduct and solicitation of a child.

Investigators in New Castle County said that 45-year-old David DiFilippo, of Newark, engaged in sexual behavior with one of his students at George V. Kirk Middle School.

DiFilippo is accused of talking to the victim on social media in a sexually explicit manner between Sept. 2023 and Feb. 2024. He allegedly made inappropriate contact with the victim during school hours.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

After a months-long investigation, DiFlippo turned himself into Delaware State Police on Thursday, Feb. 21 and was charged with six felony offenses.

DiFilippo is out of jail on bond.

Authorities are also asking anyone who may have been a victim of his, or has any information, to call Detective M. Conway at 302-365-8411.

You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

NBC10 has reached out to the Christina School District for comment and has not yet heard back.