Date Set for 2022 Atlantic City Airshow

A high-flying tradition returns to the Jersey Shore this summer – with one special attraction coming back for the first time in years.

The Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute to Those Who Serve,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 and – in typical fashion – is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees, organizers announced in a press release. Making its return for the first time in five years will be the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” East Coast Demo Team.

Pilots on the “Rhino” team will push the limits of the F/A-18F Super Hornet for the crowds watching from below.

“The demo flight will fly as close to the ‘edge of the envelope’ as safety allows, while highlighting the mobility, versatility and power of these remarkable fighter planes in maneuvers used during training and combat flights,” organizers said.

The show in Atlantic City will be one of only nine the “Rhino” team will perform in this year, Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait added.

Other acts include the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds and the “Golden Knights” U.S. Army Parachute Team.

More military and civilian acts will be announced at a later date.