‘Dave is single!': Philly man buys billboard to find a date

By Brenna Weick and Cherise Lynch

A Philadelphia man is taking a unique approach to finding a partner. If you drive through Gray's Ferry or use Instagram, you might already have seen his unconventional method of finding a date.

Dave Cline is not looking to find someone at the intersection of South 34th Street and Wharton, he is just advertising there.

He is hoping to find someone who appreciates his sense of humor and with nearly 2,000 followers on his Date_Dave_Philly Instagram account, he is definitely attracting attention.

Cline told NBC10 he already has a few dates set up and is looking forward to them.

"I hope they like me for me and not being on a billboard," Cline said.

The self-proclaimed good cook, with "normal hobbies" and a proud cat dad has another few weeks to find love in what many would call a hopeless place.

On his Instagram, Cline says his direct messages are open, and you can message him to chat or maybe even go on a date!

