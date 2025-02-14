Data breach hits PPL Electric customers in 2023

Utility company PPL Electric said that it's been hit with a data breach.

The company explained that it's tied to a June 2023 breach involving the file transfer software MOVEit and a Russia-based ransomware group claimed responsibility for the attack.

PPL said that any exposed data did not include any basic information like customer banking or credit card details, social security numbers or account passwords.

The data that was shared on the dark web included the names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and account numbers of customers.

The utility company said the breach "was patched" within the calendar year.

PPL Electric is urging customers to stay vigilant and reach out to them if you suspect a potential scam.

