Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner didn't mince words Wednesday, in detailing the cases of three Philadelphia police and public safety officers who have been accused of abusing dozens of victims between them.

"If you're asking if there's an abuse of power here, hell yeah there was an abuse of power here," he said.

Krasner joined members of his office to detail the arrests -- and in one case, conviction -- of three former Philadelphia police and public safety officers in an effort to find out if more victims may have been, allegedly, abused by the trio.

In stepping in front of members of the press, Krasner, said that his office is hoping anyone who may have been victimized -- or those who may know about possible additional crimes -- to step forward.

"What we are looking for is the truth. The truth wherever it points us in relation to these cases," said Krasner.

Howard Rubin

Howard Rubin, former school resource officer and 'hip-hop cop'

The first case detailed during the day, was that of Howard Rubin, who Lyandra Retacco of the office's special victims unit, said was a school police resource officer.

On social media, she said, he also called himself "the hip-hop cop."

Retacco said that, last year, the 58-year-old Rubin pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges of two underaged victims. He was recently sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for the crimes. But, Retacco said that the office is concerned that there might be more victims out there.

She said he was a former Philadelphia charter school resource officer and private security guard who had been fired more than once due to inappropriate conduct with minors.

He was employed by Edison High School in 2008, officials said, where a complaint by a student was made which led to his forced resignation. Then, the DA's office said, in 2010, Rubin was employed by Mastbaum High School and fired following another allegation by a student.

These incidents did not lead to an arrest or prosecution of Rubin, officials said.

In 2011, Rubin was employed by Multi-Cultural Academy Charter School, where he was eventually terminated in 2014, as well, said officials.

According to the DA's office, it was not until 2020 when the DA’s Office Special Investigations Unit investigated, arrested, and charged Howard Rubin.

"We believe that there are other victims out there of defendant Rubin and we are asking them to come forward," she said.

Asked to detail just why the DA's office believes that Rubin may have assaulted others, Krasner said that, even at his sentencing hearing, Rubin discussed a desire to continue contacting minors.

"This is a man who was so blatant that when he went to his sentencing, he stood up at his sentencing and asked for probation so that he could mentor more youth," said the district attorney. "That tells you something about the mentality that we see when it comes to people who are serial killers, serial rapists, when it comes to these kinds of folks, what you're dealing with is a rationalization and a mentality that has great potential to embolden them to keep doing the same kinds of conduct."

Patrick Heron

Patrick Heron, retired police officer

The next individual discussed was Patrick Heron, 53, a retired Philadelphia police officer, who was arrested last year on 22 separate charges, including possession of child pornography, indecent assault of an individual under the age of 13 and other related offenses.

Members of the District Attorney's office declined to detail much more about the nature of the allegations against Heron, except to say that he retired in 2019 and the office believes that he may have victimized others while a member of the police force.

The criminal investigation of Heron, officials said, involves students and staff at Austin Meehan Middle School in the Mayfair section of the city in 2022.

The school was shuttered as part of a planned closure by the School District of Philadelphia in June 2022, noted the DA's office.

Donald Suchinsky

Donald Suchinsky, former homicide detective

In the case of 57-year-old Donald Suchinsky, a former homicide detective for the city's police force, members of the District Attorney's office also declined to detail too much of the case against the former officer.

Officials would only say that Suchinsky is alleged to have sexually harassed, stalked, and assaulted the mother of a homicide victim whose case he had been assigned to investigate in 2020.

Suchinsky was arrested and charged with indecent assault, stalking and related offenses. Police believe Suchinsky engaged in these activities while a member of the police force and are looking for information on his alleged actions, especially anything that may have occurred in November of 2020.

Support for victims

As members of the office urged potential witnesses or possible victims to step forward, Tyrell Brown, of Galaei -- a local social justice group -- discussed the need for potential victims to step forward.

A survivor of sexual violence himself, Brown said that staying quiet only helps abusers.

"You can't be silent, because you'll die in silence," he said.

Krasner said that anyone who may have information on these cases, should contact his office's special investigations unit at 215-686-9608 or by going to the website.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.