DA's Office provides new funds for anti-violence programs

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced a new round of $175,000 in funding for violence prevention programs throughout the city.

Since 2021, have delivered over one million dollars in funding for violence prevention programs -- distributed and audited by the Philadelphia Foundation -- all generated through something of a Robin Hood-like effort to provide these programs with money that has been seized through asset forfeiture.

Or, as Krasner said on Monday, it's money taken from drug dealers.

"That's basically where it comes from," he said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In explaining how these groups were chosen, Krasner said that his office works to find smaller non-profit groups that are doing good work in the community, and could use a little help.

"The whole points is that, we don't need a $5 million dollar organization, we need organizations that have been running on fumes in the past," he said.

The most recent round of funding will be delivered to eight non-profit organizations.

RAWtools Philadelphia

RAWtools Philadelphia is an artist initiative, that takes firearms and repurposes them.

Or, as explained by the program's Chaz Howard, RAWtools Philadelphia "take instruments designed for death and make them into instruments designed for life."

He said the group takes firearms and turns them into jewelry, tools and works of art.

"What RAWtools tries to do is break guns," said Howard.

The group received a $25,000 grant.

Open Door Abuse Awareness & Prevention

Open Door Abuse Awareness & Prevention is a group that, the DA's office says offers a unique program that is focused on mentoring youth that are engaged in sports.

The group's founder, Valencia Peterson said that her "office is a field" in explaining how her non-profit is targeted at helps coaches become better mentors for youth. She said she's focused on helping ensure teens "act in a different way" in moments before they make a bad decision.

The DA's office noted that the group also offers mentoring for girls through its 'Intentional Caring & United' program.

Her group was delivered $15,000.

Committed Community Mentors

Also delivered a grant of $15,000 was Philadelphia's Committed Community Mentors.

This non-profit provides small business workshops, school social work services and other programs.

Anti-Drug and Alcohol Crusaders

Another $15,000 grant was delivered to the Anti-Drug and Alcohol Crusaders, a program that -- as detailed by the DA's office -- provides recreational, educational, and prevention-focused after-school activities for youth aged 5-18.

The Elevation Project

The Elevation Project, which was delivered a $25,000 grant, is a reentry program in West Philadelphia that also works with individuals at risk of incarceration. The group also operates a small business incubator to help men who have been previously incarcerated to turn their lives around by running a small business.

Mothers in Charge

Mothers in Charge is a group that provides grief counseling services for individuals and families impacted by gun violence.

Michelle Kerr-Spry, who lost her son to gun violence, said the organization has launched a new initiative aimed at helping young men write and create as an outlet for issues they might be struggling with.

"Their anger has hurt our entire community. Their pain has not been addressed," she said.

They plan to use the $25,000 grant to expand programing.

"We do believe that our young people do have the answers to the crisis that we are now facing," said Kerr-Spry.

Ardella's House

The largest grant awarded Monday -- $40,000 -- was awarded to Ardella's House, a non-profit that provides supports for women returning from incarceration.

Krasner noted, Monday, that this group is doing "really, really important work."

Krasner's office said that the group offers career placement, housing, and vocational training along with substance use disorder and parenting counseling.

The BrothaHood Foundation

Finally, The BrothaHood Foundation, which according to the DA's office offers mentoring for youth and young adults "returning from incarceration through its basketball programming inside correctional facilities." as delivered a $15,000 grant.

The District Attorney's Office has been regularly providing similar grants intended to help reduce gun violence throughout the city.

Earlier this month, another group of community-based violence prevention programs received grants to the tune of $185,000 from the District Attorney's Office.