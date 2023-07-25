DA's Office charges 3 with defrauding Philadelphia seniors

Three people are now facing charges for, what the District Attorney's Office called, "financially exploiting and defrauding" senior citizens in Philadelphia, the office's Elder Justice Unit announced.

"Elder abuse is increasing at a rapid and alarming rate," said Sarina Issenberg, Coordinator of the Philadelphia Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team, during an event held on Monday morning.

According to the DA's office, three people have been charged in two separate cases where local seniors were, allegedly, targets of fraud and deception.

As detailed by Assistant District Attorney Alexander Blumenthal, head of the Elder Justice Unit, the first case involved a couple that, allegedly, worked together to steal the home of a senior citizen who was suffering from dementia.

The office has charged Michael Williams, 55 and Summer Rifenburg, 44, both of Philadelphia, with a number of charges including neglect of a care dependent person, theft by deception, forgery, burglary and related offenses, after the pair allegedly worked together to fraudulently transfer ownership of a house title to Williams.

Williams, officials said, opened an estate in the name of the elderly victim's deceased father and he, allegedly, transferred the title to the home while acting as the estate's executor.

First Assistant Carolyn Engel Temin, of the DA's Office, said that crimes like these, committed by individuals acting as caregivers, are especially concerning.

"Elderly victims have problems that younger people don't have," she said. "These caregivers are sometimes the people who take advantage of the elderly."

In the second case, Blumenthal said that Josh Leyland, 26, of Kingston Township, has been charged with home improvement fraud, theft by deception and related offenses, for his role in a scheme to defraud a 77-year-old man that happened back in 2019.

According to the office, Leyland was part of a construction crew that convinced an elderly victim that his home required extensive repairs and then demanded upfront payment -- to the tune of about $140,000 -- before completing "practically none" of the work.

Blumenthal said that Leyland fled to the United Kingdom immediately after these alleged crimes occurred, causing officials to launch an "extensive investigation" in order to extradite him back into the United States.

"This is an example of the effort that we will go to to rectify the harm that has been done to an elderly person," Blumenthal said.

Williams and Rifenburg were arrested on June 29 and the DA's office said the pair a preliminary hearing for the pair is expected to be held on July 31.

Leyland, officials said, was arrested on June 3 and a preliminary hearing is set to be held on Tuesday.