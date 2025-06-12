Mom of Nola Dinkins, 3, admitted to beating her to death with belt, documents say

Warning: This story contains graphic details and could be disturbing for some readers.

A woman beat her 3-year-old daughter to death and then lied about the girl being abducted, according to new documents obtained by NBC10.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

In an interview with investigators, after falsely claiming that her three-year-old daughter Nola Dinkins had been abducted at gunpoint, Darrian Randle, 31, of North East, Maryland, allegedly admitted to officers that she beat her daughter to death with a belt on the morning of Monday, June 9, 2025 at a home along the 300 block of Elk Nest Drive in North East, Cecil County, Maryland.

"Randle confessed to physically striking [her daughter] with a belt approximately 15 - 20 times about her body," court documents claim.

According to the documents, Randle told police that after she had stopped striking her daughter, Nola was unresponsive and wasn't breathing.

She called for her boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Britten, and instead of calling for medical help, the pair put the child's body in Britten's BMW and "drove around for awhile" before they returned to the residence, court documents claim.

Once they returned, court documents claim, Randle and Britten put the child's body in a blue suitcase and left it on the basement stairs for the rest of the evening.

Britten, court documents claim, later took the girl's body in the suitcase to Perryville Community Park, in Perryville, Maryland and left it there.

In an interview with police on June 11, 2025, court documents claim, Britten drew police a map of the park, showing where he had, allegedly, left the young girl's remains.

Police found human remains in that park later that day.

However, the remains have not yet been identified.

Randle had initially told police that her daughter was kidnapped at gunpoint from the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark, Delaware, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Police later determined that was a lie and cancelled an Amber Alert that had been issued.

Randle has since been charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death of a minor, false reporting and other related offenses in connection to the death of her daughter.

Britten has also been arrested in connection to Nola's death.

Court documents claim that when officers met Britten at his home to alert him of the falsely reported kidnapping, he had a "very neutral reaction."

When an officer at the home commented on Britten's demeanor, court documents claim, he told officers he had a military background and "has dealt with human trafficking before."

While in the home, in court documents, officers noted they spotted plastic gloves in the trash and the house had "the odor of cleaning products, specifically bleach."

Also, in a search of Britten's vehicle, at the home, court documents claim, officers recovered a child-sized pink blanket that appeared to be stained with blood.

Britten told officers that the blanket wasn't his and he had instead gotten it last summer "from a stranger he met in a park," court documents claim.

He has been charged with accessory to first-degree and second-degree murder after the fact, failure to report child death and other related offenses.

Britten is in police custody in Maryland and awaiting transport to the Cecil County District Court.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.