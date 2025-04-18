Delaware County

Darby Township police warn about an increase in attempted vehicle thefts

By Cherise Lynch

Darby Township police are reminding residents to lock their doors and remove valuable items from their cars amid an uptick in attempted vehicle thefts in the area.

In a Facebook post, police said they have seen an increase in calls related to attempted vehicle thefts over the past few days.

Police ask residents to always ensure that their vehicle is locked, remove any valuables from plain sight, and, if possible, park in well-lit areas or near security cameras.

If you see anyone acting suspicious, such as checking door handles or lingering around vehicles, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

