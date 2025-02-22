Search for Danielle Lopez: Billboards highlight NJ woman who went missing on camping trip

It's been nearly one year since Danielle Evelyn Lopez went missing out of the Pine Barrens in New Jersey.

Now, shining above Interstate 295 in Burlington County on a billboard is a picture of Danielle with the big smile that her mother, Sue Quackenbush, said that she is known for.

"Danielle is kind, fun, loving," Quackenbush said. “Her favorite expression because she is rather loud is 'you didn’t name me Dan-quiet. You named me Dan-yell.'”

Danielle has a quick wit and infectious personality that her mom misses deeply.

Quackenbush said she has not seen or heard from Danielle since April of 2024 which is when Danielle was last seen in the Woodland section of Penn State Forest.

She was living in Willingboro at the time and on a camping trip when she became stranded with a disabled car on April 13.

New Jersey State Police would eventually find that car but have never found Danielle.

The Missing Persons Unit has been on the case and they released an image of Danielle as she was leaving a store the same day that she went missing.

Multiple efforts have been made to locate her.

Now, Danielle's mom is working with nonprofit CUE Center for Missing Persons and is offering a reward of $5,000 for a limited time until May 2.

Plus, there are new billboards up along I-295 that were donated by Interstate Outdoor Billboards in Cherry Hill hoping more attention will bring more answers.

If you have any information, please contact the NJ State Police tipline at 609-882- 2000 ext. 2554 or the CUE Center for Missing Persons 24-hour line 910-232-1687.