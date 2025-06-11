New Jersey

‘Dateline' podcast shines new light on missing NJ woman Danielle Lopez

The new season of Dateline's "Missing in America" podcast series tells the story of Danielle Lopez, a woman who went missing in New Jersey on April 13, 2024.

By Siobhan McGirl and David Chang

It’s been more than a year since Danielle Evelyn Lopez went missing out of the Pine Barrens in New Jersey.

Lopez – who was known to frequent the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton Township, and Willingboro Township, was last seen on Saturday, April 13, 2024, around 9:10 a.m. at the Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown, New Jersey. She was 37-years-old at the time and living in Willingboro. She went on a camping trip when she became stranded with a disabled car that day.

Her blue 2008 two-door Hyundai Accent was later found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township. Lopez remained missing, however.

Since her disappearance, multiple efforts have been made to find her. The Missing Persons Unit released an image of Lopez leaving a store the same day she went missing.

The nonprofit CUE Center for Missing Persons helped secure billboards of Lopez along I-295 in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Now, her story is being featured on Dateline’s newest season of their podcast series, “Missing in America.”

“That’s more people out there listening and hearing and who knows, when that one person is going to be like, ‘Oh, I never even heard this story before. I was in that campsite next to her,’” Lisa Valentino of the CUE Center for Missing Persons said.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s mother, Sue Quackenbush, continues to hold out hope that her daughter will be found and posts fliers wherever she can.

“There will be answers. I just don’t know when. Police are still working very actively,” she said. “My hopes are that it will spark their memory or again bring someone forward that has knowledge. I know there are people who know what happened.”

If you have any information on Lopez’s whereabouts, please contact the NJ State Police tipline at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the CUE Center for Missing Persons 24-hour line at 910-232-1687.

