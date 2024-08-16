Swimmers beware: Rip current warning in effect at Jersey Shore beaches this weekend

Rip current warnings are in effect at the Jersey Shore this weekend.

Lifeguards along the coast are sounding the alarm as local beach towns feel the impacts of Hurricane Ernesto.

The weekend, starting on Friday, Aug. 16 until Sunday, Aug. 18, is expected to bring rougher surf and a high risk of potentially deadly rip currents.

Atlantic City lifeguards say they are on high alert and working to wave swimmers away from strong rip currents.

"I think it’s gotten a little bit rougher as the day progresses," Effort, Pennsylvania, resident Chris Lesoine said.

Energy from Hurricane Ernesto that is far out in the Atlantic Ocean is churning up the surf along the Jersey Shore.

"You gotta be in front of the lifeguard stand," Elijah Weatherly, of Wilmington, Delaware, said.

Saturday's forecast is calling for an even higher risk of life-threatening rip currents which raises the possibility of stricter limits of swimming.

"Most likely we’re going to be right around the knee-deep areas. The boogie boards will probably be not allowed unless you’re an experienced boogie boarding with fins," Atlantic City Beach Patrol chief Steve Downey told NBC10.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that can pull people away from the shore.

They're a rising level of danger with lifeguards expecting big crowds at beaches this weekend.

"We just hope everyone listens to us and is cooperative with us as well," Downey said.

After a pretty chilly stretch, the ocean temperature has warmed up to the low to mid-70s. But lifeguards say venturing into the water when they’re not on duty is just not worth the risk.