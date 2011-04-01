Grab your dancing shoes and sparkling costumes for the third annual Dancing with The Philadelphia Stars. Philadelphia's distinguished media folks, corporate leaders, and many more will be doing fancy foot work on the dance floor for a good cause.Dancing with the Philadelphia Stars will benefit Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, to raise money and educate people on this genetic disease. Come out and support Philadelphia's dancers on April 10th, 5pm to 10pm, at the Hyatt Regency at Penn's Landing, 201 South Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA.