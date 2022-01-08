Dallas Cowboys Rally Past the Philadelphia Eagles in Last Game Before Playoffs

Tyree Jackson suffers knee injury vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Tyree Jackson experienced an ultimate high and an ultimate low on Saturday night against the Cowboys.

Without Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll on Saturday, Jackson got the start and even caught his first NFL pass for a touchdown.

But in the fourth quarter, Jackson injured his knee on a punt and was very quickly ruled out after the non-contact injury.

On the punt, Jackson went down and immediately clutched at his knee. He needed help to get off the field. Before he got to the blue medical tent, he tossed his helmet on the sideline out of frustration. He eventually went to the locker room.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Before the injury, Jackson had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. Those are the first three catches of his NFL career.

Jackson has a great backstory as a former quarterback who isn’t that far into his transition to tight end. Jackson, the former University at Buffalo QB, impressed the Eagles in training camp and has been their third tight end since the Zach Ertz trade in October.

While the Eagles sat most of their regulars, they did suffer injuries to a couple contributors on Saturday. In addition to Jackson, they also lost special teamer Shaun Bradley to a shoulder injury.

Jackson is the Eagles’ third tight end but he still plays somewhat significant snaps because the Eagles utilize their 13 personnel package. For the season, Jackson has played 132 offensive snaps (13 percent) and has played at least 14 offensive snaps in 8 of his 9 games this season.