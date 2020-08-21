West Philadelphia

Man Walking Out of Dog Park With Young Kids Shot Dead in Philadelphia

Police said someone walked toward Will Myatt and began firing, striking him multiple times

By Rudy Chinchilla

A 29-year-old man was walking out of a West Philadelphia dog park with two 3 and 9-year-old children Thursday night when police say someone shot and killed him.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 700 block of N. 46th Street around 8:16 p.m. and found Will Myatt on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshots to the torso, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said.

Myatt was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said someone told them Myatt was coming out of the park with his kids and dog when a man wearing a black mask approached them and began shooting.

The man, who was only described as “short,” was last seen running south on 46th Street.

Police did not recover the gun and continue to investigate the slaying.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

