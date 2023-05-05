Dad of 3-Year-Old Who Was Shot Was Arrested, Wanted for Firearm Violations

The father of a 3-year-old who was shot in the face over the weekend was arrested Friday morning, according to the U.S. Marshalls service.

At 11a.m. the Philadelphia police along with the U.S. Marshall service arrested Weldon on the 1300 block of S. Dover Street.

Weldon, 31, was wanted for firearms violations and endangering the welfare of a child in relation to his 3-year-old son who was shot in the Grays Ferry section of Philly last Sunday.

@USMS_Philly and @PhillyPolice arrested James Weldon, 31, at 11am in the 1300 block of S. Dover street. Weldon was wanted for firearms violations and endangering the welfare of a child in relation to his 3-year-old son who was shot in the Grays Ferry section of Phila last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3VsJUKOzZX — USMS Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) May 5, 2023

The mother of the 3-year-old boy who was shot in the face is also facing charges after she allegedly lied to police about the incident.

Laylaah Muhammad, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and false reports.

Muhammad had initially told police she was carrying her 3-year-old son and walking along the 1500 block of South Taney Street at 5:08 p.m. in Philadelphia on Sunday when she heard at least two gunshots, investigators said. She told investigators she looked down and realized her son had been shot once in the cheek, according to police.

Muhammad also allegedly told police she spotted two men dressed in dark clothing running away from the scene.

On Monday, investigators revealed they had reason to believe the shooting occurred at a property along Taney Street rather than on the sidewalk.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner later stated that Muhammad was not honest with police about what happened and that charges would be filed against her.

"We expect the mother of the three-year-old to be charged with a number of charges," Krasner said. "They will include endangering the welfare of a child. They will also include the charge of conspiracy and a number of other charges that, basically relate to criminally misinforming law enforcement, to criminally not telling the truth to law enforcement."

While Muhammad is now in custody and charged, investigators have not yet revealed any additional details on the shooting or who they believe is responsible.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.