CYS Worker Accused of Recruiting Mother of Foster Kids for Prostitution

A New Jersey woman is accused of abusing her role as a Delaware County Children and Youth Services worker by recruiting the mother of foster children for a prostitution ring.

Candace Talley, 27, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution and other related offenses.

Talley was allegedly involved in an extensive prostitution ring. Investigators said her role was to enlist women to work as prostitutes, drive them to and from jobs and receive more than 25 percent of the proceeds.

Talley recruited the mother of children she was overseeing in the foster care system, investigators said. She allegedly promised the woman that she would falsify any drug tests to ensure a favorable recommendation for her children’s placement.

“It is truly horrible, and beyond imagination, that someone who is responsible for insuring the welfare of children would pressure their mother into acts of prostitution for her own personal enrichment, and with the promise of a favorable custody recommendation, as this defendant is charged with doing,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Talley was taken into custody Thursday morning and arraigned with bail set at $25,000 unsecured with home monitoring.