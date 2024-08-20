Cycling advocates are pushing to make Philly roads safer, calling for political leaders to act

Cycling advocates met Monday night to discuss the changes they are pushing for to make Philadelphia roads safer and their efforts to get political leaders to act.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia held a town hall meeting inside the Old Pine Community Center in Society Hill.

"This is city-wide [issue] and we have to make sure our mayor and council people all see this as a city-wide issue that’s on par with gun violence," Chris Gale, with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said.

Last Thursday, cyclists delivered a petition with some 6,000 signatures to Philadelphia’s city hall.

The petition asked for protected bike lanes on Spruce Street, Pine Street and Allegheny Avenue. They also asked for the enforcement of no stopping or parking in bike lanes of any kind.

"At times I think they hear us. My fear is that when they hear us there’s a preconceived notion who we are advocating for and it’s easy to brush us off because it’s not for everyone. And we want our elected officials to know this is for everybody," Gale said.

Representatives from Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson’s office were at the town hall.

"Behind the scenes I want you to know you are being heard," a representative said.

According to the coalition, 10 cyclists were killed on Philadelphia roadways in 2023.

The calls for change have grown more adamant since the death of Doctor Barbara Friedes who was struck and killed by a car while riding in the bike lane near Rittenhouse Square in July.

The coalition invited Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker out on a bike ride to see and understand the changes they say are needed.

"We would be happy to have mayor Parker ride with us. So we'll invite Mayor Parker, come ride with us anytime you want. We'll make it happen," Gale said.

The coalition is also working to get more parking protected bike lanes, which is when you have parked cars separating moving traffic from the bike lane.