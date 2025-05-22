Philadelphia

Cyber fraud cost Philly schools nearly $700K last year, city controller says

Philadelphia City Controller Christy Brady said her office has found that cyber scams targeting the School District of Philadelphia totaled almost $700,000.

By Hayden Mitman

Officials were tight-lipped on many details -- as an investigation is ongoing, they said -- but, on Thursday, Philadelphia City Controller Christy Brady said that "bad actors," have scammed the School District of Philadelphia out of about $700,000 through a cyber fraud scheme.

In meeting with members of the press Thursday morning, Brady said that the fraud was reported to her office after the district learned of alleged Automated Clearing House (ACH) -- an electronic fund transfer system -- fraud incidents involving payments made by the school district.

She said that instead of these payments -- in four instances -- instead were intercepted by "malicious actors" and never made it to the intended vendors.

According to Brady, on March 12, 2024, a payment of $563,151, intended for a vendor who provided flood damage repairs for the district, was, allegedly, intercepted by one of these cyber fraudsters.

Then, in three separate instances on Feb. 6, 27, and March 8 of 2024, payments totaling over $126,000 intended for an education services vendor were taken through cyber fraud, Brady said.

'We believe payments were diverted by malicious actors," she said.

Instead of being received by the intended vendors, Brady said that some, as yet unidentified, fraudsters "manipulated systems to divert funds to their own accounts."

And, she said, an investigation is still ongoing into how the funds were taken and who was responsible.

As the investigation is still ongoing, Brady said, she couldn't go into too many details about the fraud, fearing it could compromise the case.

In taking a moment to address the issue, school district superintendent Tony Watlington said that as soon as the district learned about the missing funds, they contacted the FBI, the Board of Education and others.

Also, he said, the district is currently working on implementing new controls on its payment systems to ensure this type of issue doesn't happen again.

And, though Brady said they are still working to determine just what happened and who may have taken the missing money, an investigation is ongoing.

“I strongly value collaboration and grateful for the continued support of the school district and governing officials,” said Brady. “By working together, we will assist the school district in recovering any available funds and implementing safeguards to prevent future fraud.”

