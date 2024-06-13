South Philadelphia

Thieves rob South Philadelphia CVS, make off with more than $30K

The early morning heist took place at the CVS at 1901 Oregon Avenue on Thursday, June 13, 2024, a store worker said

Thieves made off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash as they targeted a 24-hour South Philadelphia CVS early Thursday, a worker at the store told NBC10.

The robbery happened around 4:20 a.m. at the CVS location along Oregon Avenue, near South 19th Street, the worker said.

More than $30,000 was taken from the store by at least three robbers, the worker said. No one was hurt.

Both the CVS and its pharmacy are open 24 hours, according to CVS.

A Philadelphia police SUV could be seen parked outside the CVS as they theft was investigated before daybreak.

Police didn't immediately reveal any details about what they think happened.

