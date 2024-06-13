Thieves rob South Philadelphia CVS, make off with more than $30K

Thieves made off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash as they targeted a 24-hour South Philadelphia CVS early Thursday, a worker at the store told NBC10.

The robbery happened around 4:20 a.m. at the CVS location along Oregon Avenue, near South 19th Street, the worker said.

More than $30,000 was taken from the store by at least three robbers, the worker said. No one was hurt.

Both the CVS and its pharmacy are open 24 hours, according to CVS.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A Philadelphia police SUV could be seen parked outside the CVS as they theft was investigated before daybreak.

Police didn't immediately reveal any details about what they think happened.