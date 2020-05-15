Customs Officers in Pa. Seize Thousands of Fake Pokemon Toys

No, No! Tangela's blue, not purple! Clefairy is light pink, not hot pink!

A shipment that came through Harrisburg earlier this month was found to contain thousands of counterfeit Pokemon action figures, customs officials said Friday.

The package with more than 86,000 ripoff Pokemon arrived from Hong Kong May 4 and was up for inspection from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

"Working with the trademark holder, CBP confirmed that the figurines were counterfeit," valuing the figurines at more than $600,000, according to a news release. The shipment- including a Gengar without teeth, Clefairy without feet, and Pikachu missing part of his mouth - was addressed to Snyder County, Pennsylvania.

CBP said when it comes to counterfeits, its officers "gotta catch em' all."