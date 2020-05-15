HARRISBURG

Customs Officers in Pa. Seize Thousands of Fake Pokemon Toys

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its counterfeit inspectors "gotta catch em' all."

By Joe Brandt

closeup of shoddily built Pokemon figurines
U.S. CBP

A close-up of Pokemon action figures seized from the Port of Harrisburg by customs officials this month.



No, No! Tangela's blue, not purple! Clefairy is light pink, not hot pink!

A shipment that came through Harrisburg earlier this month was found to contain thousands of counterfeit Pokemon action figures, customs officials said Friday.

The package with more than 86,000 ripoff Pokemon arrived from Hong Kong May 4 and was up for inspection from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

"Working with the trademark holder, CBP confirmed that the figurines were counterfeit," valuing the figurines at more than $600,000, according to a news release. The shipment- including a Gengar without teeth, Clefairy without feet, and Pikachu missing part of his mouth - was addressed to Snyder County, Pennsylvania.

CBP said when it comes to counterfeits, its officers "gotta catch em' all."

large amount of fake Pokemon action figures
U.S. CBP

