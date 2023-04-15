Curaleaf Loses Licenses to Sell Recreational Marijuana at Two Locations

Curaleaf, one of the nation's largest cannabis companies, has lost the right to sell recreational marijuana at two local dispensaries in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission's Board denied Curaleaf’s license renewals after the company announced a staff reduction.

This means the company's Bellmawr and Edgewater Park locations will have to stop selling recreational marijuana.

Curaleaf believes the board denied its adult use licenses due to its decision to consolidate its production into one local facility, stated the company in a statement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Please see our statement regarding today's decision by the New Jersey CRC. $CURA $CURLF pic.twitter.com/jX3XWeI12W — Curaleaf (@Curaleaf_Inc) April 14, 2023

The company said the board is acting out of political retaliation for something that there is no regulation for.

“To be clear: Curaleaf is in good standing with the CRC and has fulfilled the requirements necessary for the renewal of our licenses,” Curaleaf said.

The company went on to say how this decision will negatively impact the cannabis industry in the state and its employees.

Curaleaf said it remains open and will continue working with the CRC board to ensure its licenses are renewed.