Cruise Ships, Florida's DeSantis Clash over Vaccine Passports

The Florida governor has banned businesses from asking about vaccines

One of Florida's biggest industries is warning Gov. Ron DeSantis about the repercussions of a law he signed forbidding businesses from asking customers whether they've been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Cruise ship operators say the order will make it make it harder for them to safely return to the seas, possibly imperiling a major economic driver in the state. The ships sail out of Florida's large southern ports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the okay Wednesday for a trial run on restarting cruises. The approval comes more than a year after the massive ships became some of the first superspreader locations for the coronavirus.

DeSantis, who is considering a presidential bid in 2024, has been among Republicans fighting with companies that they say undermine American values. The battles are at odds with traditional conservative values such as free-market capitalism.

