Crozer Health to remain open for now, however future still remains uncertain

By Lili Zheng

Crozer Health’s two Pennsylvania hospitals will remain open for now.

During a hearing Thursday, an attorney for Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County, said there is both “good news and bad news.”

Attorney Bill Curtin said the good news is there will not be an immediate closure of these healthcare facilities.

Earlier this week, attorneys said the hospital system needed $9 million by 4 p.m. Wednesday to keep its doors open. Curtin said it has been able to secure $6 million, as of Thursday.

The funds were a combination of $5 million from Penn Medicine with the assistance of the Pennsylvania attorney general, which is “mostly a donation,” according to Curtin. Delaware County is also providing $1 million.

Together, this keeps doors open for another “week to 10 days,” Curtin said. He added, the “bad news” is the hospital system cannot simply continue extending time and instead, needs to move toward a long-term solution.

To avoid abrupt shutdowns, Curtin said some services will be transitioned out of Crozer such as its OBGYN services. It’s unclear what other services will affected.

About 3,000 people are employed by this hospital system.

