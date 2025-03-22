Pennsylvania

Long-term solution reached to keep Crozer Health System open, officials say

A few weeks after Prospect Medical Holdings announced plans to close two Crozer Health System hospitals in Delaware County, a solution was reached to keep them open

By Emily Rose Grassi and NBC10 Staff

Pennsylvania's Attorney General announced on Friday that a long-term solution has been reached in the case of Crozer Health System, but no other details were provided.

Attorney General Dave Sunday said "all parties involed in developing a long-term solution to keep Crozer Health System open and operational" met on March 21 in Harrisburg.

Sunday also said an agreement was reached with the Foundation of Delaware County which focuses on community health.

This comes just weeks after Prospect Medical Holdings — which owns Crozer Health — told a bankruptcy court it intends to close both the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Officials said Prospect had told a judge in Texas on the morning of Thursday, March 6, 2025, that there was only enough money to keep the hospitals open until March 14.

Prospect — a for-profit company that bought Crozer in 2016 — had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in January. Shortly after that, it was placed in receivership while state and local officials tried to find a way to keep it open.

Sunday had sued Prospect late last year, accusing the company of neglect and mismanagement of Crozer Health.

NBC10 reached out to the Attorney General's Office for more details and are waiting to hear back.

