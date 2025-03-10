Crozer Health in Delaware County, Pa., to remain open after meeting, AG says

Two hospitals in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, that were in danger of closing will remain open, officials said.

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and the community group The Foundation for Delaware County announced that an agreement was reached to keep Crozer Health -- Delaware County's largest health network -- open for the immediate future while permanent restructuring of the system is solidified. The agreement was made during an 11th hour meeting on Sunday in Harrisburg, officials said.

Last week, Prospect Medical Holdings — which owns Crozer Health — told a bankruptcy court it intends to close both the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Officials said Prospect had told a judge in Texas on the morning of Thursday, March 6, 2025, that there was only enough money to keep the hospitals open until March 14.

Prospect — a for-profit company that bought Crozer in 2016 — had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in January. Shortly after that, it was placed in receivership while state and local officials tried to find a way to keep it open.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday had sued Prospect late last year, accusing the company of neglect and mismanagement of Crozer Health.

On Sunday, March 9, the Texas judge convened a meeting that included Sunday, his senior staff, the Foundation for Delaware County, Crozer CEO Anthony Esposito, and representatives from Prospect Medical Holdings.

“I am pleased that the parties focused on how to move forward on behalf of Pennsylvanians, instead of how we got here, and worked to an agreement after more than six hours of negotiations,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I thank all parties for their good faith negotiations and sacrifices made to make this happen. This work was done on behalf of the thousands of people and families who depend on Crozer Health System for essential services — and the many hardworking professionals who provide that care."

Sunday said FTI Consulting -- the court-appointed receiver -- will oversee management of the two hospitals for the immediate future.

Delaware County government recently created a dedicated webpage, accessible at DelcoPA.Gov/Prospect, to keep residents up to date on the status of Prospect-owned hospitals, Prospect’s bankruptcy, and additional resources available to residents.

Residents are also encouraged to use the Delaware County Health Department Wellness Line at (484)-276-2100.

