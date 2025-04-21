Crozer Health ceasing operations, more than 2,600 employees to be laid off

Recent reprieves and last minute cash influxes have seemingly been not enough to save Crozer Health as Prospect Medical Holdings -- the company that owns Delaware County's largest health network -- has definitively said the health system will close.

In a letter sent to employees on Monday, Prospect Medical Holdings announced that Crozer Health was ceasing operations and they would be laying off about 2,651 workers.

The company later released an official statement Monday afternoon:

“Today, Prospect Medical Holdings made the extremely difficult decision to begin winding down operations across our Crozer Health facilities. The ambulatory surgery and imaging centers at Brinton Lake, Broomall, Haverford, and Media will remain open.

PMH recognizes the impact this action will have on patients as well as team members. We’ve worked tirelessly with the Pennsylvania Attorney General and other parties to do everything possible to prevent this outcome. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a viable alternative. At this time, the focus at Crozer Health remains on seamlessly transitioning patients to other health facilities so that they can continue to receive the critical, uninterrupted care they require, and to support Crozer Health team members as they seek to identify other employment opportunities.”

Monday's announcement means that the fight to keep two Crozer Health System facilities -- the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park -- from closing is now over and they will likely be shuttered and sold.

According to the letter, Prospect Medical Holdings had been working with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office to find new owners for Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital, but the company learned on April 18, 2025, that no prospective buyer would move forward with a purchase.

The company also noted that on April 17, 2025, they learned that an offer from the University of Pennsylvania Health System, that would have provided $5 million in funding to allow for a further extension of time for Prospect to find a purchaser for these hospitals, would not come through.

"As a result of the unforeseen circumstances described above, Prospect is forced to close operations and permanently lay off the Pennsylvania employees listed below," the company wrote in their letter.

The letter said that 2,651 workers from across eight facilities would be laid off:

1,908 employees at the Crozer-Chester Medical Center, located at 1 Medical Center Drive in Upland

45 employees at the Crozer-Chester Medical Center Behavioral Health Unit, located at 1 Medical Center Drive in Upland

88 employees at the Crozer Health Corporate Offices, located at 1 Medical Center Drive in Upland

126 employees at the Crozer-Springfield Hospital, located at 190 W. Sproul Road in Springfield

53 employees at the Crozer Springfield Hospital Offices, located at 190 W. Sproul Road in Springfield

351 employees at the Crozer-Taylor Hospital, located at 175 E. Chester Pike in Ridley Park

34 employees at the Crozer-West 15th Street Offices, located at 301 W. 15th Street in Chester

46 employees at the Crozer-West 15th Street Offices BHU, located at 301 W. 15th Street in Chester

The letter said that these layoffs would be permanent and are expected to happen between April 25 and May 2, 2025.

The letter did not note when closure procedures for the hospitals would begin.