Croydon firefighter injured in floor collapse at Bucks Co. carpet company

A captain from the Croydon Fire Company was injured in a fall while fighting a fire at the Bucks County Carpet Outlet in Croydon, early Sunday.

Officials said that the captain -- who fire officials did not immediately identify -- had responded with crews to a fire at the business at 801 Cedar Avenue in Croydon, at about 2:27 a.m. on Sunday, and was fighting a fire that had extended up an exterior wall.

In working to suppress the flames, the captain was battling the fire while in an attic space, when, officials said the floor "suddenly collapsed" causing him to fall 12-feet to a concrete floor below.

The captain was taken to a nearby hospital and, officials said, the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Also, officials said, two apartments connected to the structure needed to be evacuated and suffered smoke damage.

Officials said that the cause if the fire is under investigation and they are working to secure video from nearby businesses for information on what may have sparked the fire.