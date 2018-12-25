Crowds, Reenactors Relive Washington’s Crossing, Without Delaware River’s Cooperation

The crossing was off, but the reenacting went on. The annual ritual of reliving George Washington's epic 1776 crossing of the Delaware River from Pennsylvania to New Jersey just north of Trenton stumbled for the second year in a row — the actual river crossing was canceled — but the spectacle, which attracts thousands, still took place on Christmas Day.