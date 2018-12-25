Crowds, Reenactors Relive Washington’s Crossing, Without Delaware River’s Cooperation

The crossing was off, but the reenacting went on.
The annual ritual of reliving George Washington's epic 1776 crossing of the Delaware River from Pennsylvania to New Jersey just north of Trenton stumbled for the second year in a row — the actual river crossing was canceled — but the spectacle, which attracts thousands, still took place on Christmas Day.
23 photos
1/23
Joseph Kaczmarek
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Tuesday Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river. NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek
2/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
3/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactor Sam Ricco greets his 9-month-old daughter Camilla during the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
4/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
5/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
6/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
7/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
8/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
9/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
10/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
A Revolutionary war re-enactor looks out over the river during the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
11/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
12/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
A Revolutionary war re-enactor portraying Gen. George Washington looks across the river towards New Jersey during the 66th annual re-enactment of Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
13/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
14/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
15/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
16/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa.
17/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
18/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
19/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
20/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
21/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
22/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.
23/23
Joseph Kaczmarek/NBC10
A Revolutionary war re-enactor looks out over the river during the 66th annual re-enactment of Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Dec. 25, 2018, in Upper Makefield, Pa. High water levels prevented the re-enactors from rowing their Durham boats across the river.