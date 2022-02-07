‘Criminal Gang' Holds Family Hostage Inside Home for Days

Lee en español aquí

Police are searching for home invaders who held a Northeast Philadelphia family, including a baby, hostage for several days inside their own house and forced them to withdraw and give them money.

Friday afternoon, three men described by police as a “criminal gang” kidnapped a man along the 4600 block of Decatur Street. The suspects then forced the man inside his home where they held him along with his wife, 10-month-old son, father and friend hostage.

The suspects forced the family to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash from different ATM machines.

“The one victim was tortured by the criminal actors during the course of this ordeal that took place from Friday into Sunday,” Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan said.

Police said the other victims were not hurt. Finally on Sunday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., the family was released and they called police for help.

Investigators say the three suspects were men, possibly in their 30’s, who were wearing masks and gloves. They have not yet determined if the kidnapping was random or if the suspects specifically targeted the family. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video as the investigation continues.