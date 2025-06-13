Philly updates crime reward process for tipsters who help solve homicide cases

The Philadelphia Police Department touts a $20,000 reward for information leading to convictions in homicide cases, but some rewards don't always get paid to tipsters.

In the months following an NBC10 Investigators report on the issue, the city has changed its crime rewards program.

It used to be that if someone applied for a crime reward and was denied, that was it. The person would not be getting that money.

But now, the city has set up an appeals process that goes through the Office of Administrative Review – giving tipsters a chance to make their case to someone other than the police department.

One informant who went through the process allowed the NBC10 Investigators to go with them to understand how the process plays out.

"My tip led to the arrest and conviction of the defendant," the informant -- who we are not naming in order to protect their identity -- told NBC10. “It’s like they got the information they needed and they just forgot about me.”

We first met this informant in 2023 after they had been waiting months for their crime reward.

After more than one year of waiting, the informant received a denial letter that stated they were not eligible because they are a city employee and they had not provided a written statement.

"That's very inaccurate," the informant -- who said they were a subcontractor -- told NBC10.

The city's crime reward policy does have some exception that includes if the informer is a city of Philadelphia employee or if the tip is provided in exchange for a plea deal.

But, those exceptions are not usually mentioned by police during news conferences, bulletins or on the department's own tip portal.

A review by the NBC10 Investigators shows that since 2017, the city has paid out $640,000 in rewards for 33 homicides. That total is just 1% of the total homicide cases in that time.

When NBC10 started looking into crime rewards in 2023, the city said it didn't track denials. It remains unclear if that has changed.

The city didn't start allowing repeals until 2024 when the Office of License and Inspections started taking them.

In December 2024, the informant talking to NBC10 filed their appeal and was told that it wasn't clear how long it would take for them to get a notice which would give them a date of a hearing so they could make their case.

But, the informant never heard back from L&I.

“It's a headache, to be honest with you," the informant said.

Nearly one year later, the city decided to have another office handle appeals: The Office of Administrative Review.

"Earlier this year, I think there were some questions about what was going on with the crime awards and the wait time," Melissa Andre, of the Office of Administrative Review, said. "We do a plethora of hearings including speed and red light camera and I think the city felt as a whole that the crime rewards program should fall with the Office of Administrative Review.”

Andre said her goal is to speed up the process.

"Having an appeal process allows the citizens of Philadelphia who disagree with how the process was actually applied in their case with their facts," Andre explained.

The first crime reward appeal hearings occurred in May.

The NBC10 Investigators went with the informant to their closed-door hearing that took place in a small room where officials with the Philadelphia Police Department were connected virtually as well as the hearing officer.

The hearing officer is expected to take what each side says and make a determination.

During the hearing with the informant, the police department said that the informant's tip did lead to a suspect's arrest but the issue with the reward stemmed from the informant's employment as a subcontractor.

The informant presented evidence to show they are not a city employee and explained that they were not asked to provide a statement.

One week after the hearing, the informant received a letter indicating that the appeal was granted.

The city has 30 days to appeal to the Court of Common Pleas. Otherwise, the appeal decision is final and the Office of Public Safety is expected to provide the tipster the reward check.

The NBC10 Investigators know of two other people who had crime reward appeal hearings that same day. Both of those were denied.

Andre wouldn't share the decisions for the other appeals that have gone before her.