Crews working to repair a water main break in the Mayfair section of Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Philadelphia Water Department is responding to a water main break in Mayfair that started leaking Saturday morning.

The water main break is along the 6300 block of Cottage Street. The water department has shut down a 12-inch water main to repair the leak, according to the water department.

Citizen video shared with our newsroom shows the water main break along Cottage Street.

At this time there has not been any word on the impact to customers in that area. Anyone who feels that their service was interrupted due to the water main break can contact the water department at 215-685-6300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

