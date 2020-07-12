OCEAN CITY

Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Water Off Ocean City Beach

First responders, including the Ocean City Beach Patrol as well as the Ocean City police and fire departments were called to the scene

By David Chang

Crews are searching for a man who went missing while trying to save two family members in the water off a beach in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Jabed Ikbal, 24, of Clementon, New Jersey, was with a group of people at an unprotected beach on the Great Egg Harbor Inlet just south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge on Sunday shortly before 7:30 p.m. 

Ikbal spotted two family members who were in trouble in the water and went in to help them. While the family members made it safely back to the beach, Ikbal went missing in the water. 

First responders, including the Ocean City Beach Patrol as well as the Ocean City police and fire departments, were called to the scene to search for Ikbal. Officials said strong daily tidal currents create dangerous conditions at the beach where Ikbal disappeared. 

The search will continue Monday morning. 

