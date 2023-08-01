West Philadelphia

Crews rescue injured man from West Philadelphia house fire

A man was saved after at least one property burned along N. 57th Street early Tuesday

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters saved a man from a house fire in West Philadelphia early Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. at a home near the intersection of N. 57th and Harmer streets.

Law enforcement officials said that when crew arrived, an injured man -- who police have not yet provided further information on -- was trapped on the second floor of the home.

But, officials said that first responders were initially unable to rescue the man.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In order to get to him, crews first extinguished the flames, then, an official on the scene told NBC10 that they were able to bring the man inside the home and walk him downstairs to safety.

Once he was removed from the home, officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in order to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire department officials have not yet said what may have sparked the fire, but they have said that the incident remains under investigation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 1 hour ago

7-Eleven store in Philly robbed as FBI searches for suspects in suburban heists

mega millions Jul 31

$5M Mega Millions ticket sold in Chester County, Pa. Check your numbers

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.


This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us