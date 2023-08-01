Firefighters saved a man from a house fire in West Philadelphia early Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. at a home near the intersection of N. 57th and Harmer streets.

Law enforcement officials said that when crew arrived, an injured man -- who police have not yet provided further information on -- was trapped on the second floor of the home.

But, officials said that first responders were initially unable to rescue the man.

In order to get to him, crews first extinguished the flames, then, an official on the scene told NBC10 that they were able to bring the man inside the home and walk him downstairs to safety.

Once he was removed from the home, officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in order to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire department officials have not yet said what may have sparked the fire, but they have said that the incident remains under investigation.

