Crews Covering South Philadelphia Columbus Statue After Days of Protest

Workers covered a Philly statue of Christopher Columbus with wood Tuesday morning after three straight days of heated gatherings around it, and as statues of the 15th-century explorer are coming down around the country.

Images from SkyForce 10 showed the Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza surrounded by trucks and city workers, who had gone through the fence around the statue. The workers appeared to be building a wooden box. Metal crowd barriers could also be seen nearby.

Lou Campione, a police captain who was seen in videos at the statue over the weekend has since been removed from command, Philadelphia Police confirmed to NBC10.

"Capt. Campione's change-in-command was one of several command changes that took place yesterday. These command changes were not related to any specific incident," a spokesman wrote in an email.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 said in a statement on Twitter that Campione was removed "following his diffusion of a volatile and chaotic situation."

Campione was seen in videos posted by journalists from Unicorn Riot, telling them they were inciting a riot for filming the armed men gathered around the statue.

We are no longer able to document the ongoing, escalating Marconi Plaza South Philadelphia vigilante incident after @PhillyPolice ordered us to leave or be arrested. We were told we no longer had the right to document this event. — Unicorn Riot June 14, 2020

On Saturday, a reporter with the nonprofit journalism organization – which describes its work in part as “dedicated to exposing root causes of dynamic social and environmental issues” – was confronted by some of the men as he took video of the proceedings.

Some men tried to swat his cellphone away while another grabbed and pulled his bicycle. Another man sliced the bike’s tires.

Columbus statues in Wilmington, Del. and Camden, NJ have been taken down this month. Activists have said the explorer's history, which includes the enslavement of several peoples in the West Indies, is cause for re-examining his depictions in public.

Mayor Jim Kenney has said he will hear public comment before any decision is made on the Columbus statue's removal.

Earlier this month, the statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed from the front of the Municipal Services Building.