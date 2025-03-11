Montgomery County

Crews break ground on long awaited Keim St. Bridge reconstruction in Pottstown

After being shutdown since 2010, the Keim Street Bridge, that connects Montgomery and Chester counties will be restored in a project that's set to be completed in 2028

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials broke ground, on Monday, on a long awaited project that will see the Keim Street Bridge, located at the intersection of Keim Street and Industrial Highway in Pottstown, rebuilt after being shuttered since 2010.

According to officials the 800-foot long bridge over the Schuylkill River was shut down in 2010 due to concerns over its structural integrity.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In a statement released ahead of the ground breaking, officials said the bridge will be rebuilt at a cost of about $20 million, with federal funds covering about 80% of the work.

State funding would then cover about 15% of the project costs with Montgomery County paying for the rest.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When complete, officials aid, the bridge would include 11-foot wide lanes along with four-foot wide shoulders and a separated six-foot wide sidewalk for pedestrians.

The work is expected to be completed and the bridge is set to reopen in 2028, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us