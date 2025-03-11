Crews break ground on long awaited Keim St. Bridge reconstruction in Pottstown

Officials broke ground, on Monday, on a long awaited project that will see the Keim Street Bridge, located at the intersection of Keim Street and Industrial Highway in Pottstown, rebuilt after being shuttered since 2010.

According to officials the 800-foot long bridge over the Schuylkill River was shut down in 2010 due to concerns over its structural integrity.

In a statement released ahead of the ground breaking, officials said the bridge will be rebuilt at a cost of about $20 million, with federal funds covering about 80% of the work.

State funding would then cover about 15% of the project costs with Montgomery County paying for the rest.

When complete, officials aid, the bridge would include 11-foot wide lanes along with four-foot wide shoulders and a separated six-foot wide sidewalk for pedestrians.

The work is expected to be completed and the bridge is set to reopen in 2028, officials said.