Crews battle wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, multiple roads closed

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court in Hainesport, Burlington County on Monday.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the wildfire is 40 acres and 20% contained.

The forest fire service said 20 structures were being threatened around 6:45 p.m. but by 9 p.m. no structured were threatened and there were no evacuations.

"Some of the challenges is hard access. This area has ups and downs and sandpits. It’s behind homes which is always a challenge getting equipment in there and just obstacles you’re not familiar with running around people yards," Chief Bill Donnelly with the NJ Forest Fire Service said.

Bancroft Lane, Cove Court and Wharton Place are all closed in the area. Officials say people should avoid the area.

"You start collecting your valuables and develop a real quick plan of evacuation," Monte White, a neighbor said as fire trucks were parked in the driveways of the homes most at risk.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"This fire is going to continue to smolder. Fortunately, it looks like we have rain in the forecast coming Wednesday night into Thursday. That’s what it’s going to take to out this fire out," Chief Donnelly said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.