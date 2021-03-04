Crews Battle Fire at Historic Hotel and Wedding Venue in Blue Bell

Firefighters battled a fire at a historic hotel and wedding venue in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The fire started at the Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center on the 1400 block of Morris Road in Blue Bell, Thursday night.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the flames under control and no injuries were reported. Officials have not yet revealed the cause or the extent of the damage.

The historic property was first purchased back in 1730 and is currently one of the largest hospitality centers in the region.